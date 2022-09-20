Ern LLC Buys New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ern LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,376. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

