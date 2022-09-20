Equinor ASA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,258 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 255% compared to the average daily volume of 1,762 call options.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. 105,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,741. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
