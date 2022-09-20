Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Entergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.88. 1,252,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,943. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

