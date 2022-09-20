Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes $8.65 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 514,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 3.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 649,795 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,303,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 469,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 119,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 6,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,556. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.