Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $271,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.03. 109,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

