Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,999,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.98. 162,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,058. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

