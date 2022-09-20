Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 170,767 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 170,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,190,408. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

