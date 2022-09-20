ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on ENG. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ENG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,175. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

