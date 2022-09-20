Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) PT Raised to €18.00

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENGIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC raised Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 274,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

