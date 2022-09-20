Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Insight Folios Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,195,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 90,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after buying an additional 3,403,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 382,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.