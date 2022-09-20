Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,150 at Morgan Stanley

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of Energean stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Energean has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

