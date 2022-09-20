EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,612,600 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 1,430,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 948.6 days.

EML Payments Price Performance

EMCHF stock remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

