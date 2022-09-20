Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

