Emercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,758.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $853,083.52 and approximately $7,758.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000211 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,844,199 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

