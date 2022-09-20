Elk Finance (ELK) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Elk Finance (ELK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Elk Finance has a market capitalization of $410,072.59 and $51,999.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elk Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00124446 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Elk Finance Coin Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. The Reddit community for Elk Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ElkFinance. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Elk Finance
