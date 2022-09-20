Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.3 %

LLY traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.61 and its 200-day moving average is $304.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

