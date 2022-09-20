Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.2 %

LLY opened at $305.09 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $289.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.