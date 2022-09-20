Electra Protocol (XEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $43,874.00

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $43,874.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,540,273,264 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra Protocol is a decentralized, open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency project that is lightning fast at near-zero fees. It aims to create a global payment ecosystem with several relevant features for businesses and consumers.”

