Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.15.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,220. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Elastic by 371.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Elastic by 345.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

