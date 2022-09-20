Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.92

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 150437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

