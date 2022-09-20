Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Down 10.9% in August

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

EIGR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. 25,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIGR. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

