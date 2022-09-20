eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 312,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. 2,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,886. The company has a market cap of $243.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.75 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 81.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in eGain during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

