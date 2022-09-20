Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 15,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,051,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,390,699.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

Brightcove Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 121,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,145. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

