EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
EchoStar Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $16.95 on Friday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
