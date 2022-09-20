EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $16.95 on Friday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

