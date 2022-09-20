Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 724,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETY opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETY. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,353,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 133,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,611 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

