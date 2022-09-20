Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 724,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETY opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
