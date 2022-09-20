Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

