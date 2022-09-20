East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 945,778 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in East West Bancorp by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,414. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

