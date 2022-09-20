Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 967,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476,750 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 10.3% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $103,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

