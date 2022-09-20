Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,975.0 days.

Dufry Stock Up 9.4 %

OTCMKTS DFRYF traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Dufry has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

