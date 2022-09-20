Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $69,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ducommun Stock Performance

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE DCO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. 22,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,998. The firm has a market cap of $504.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

