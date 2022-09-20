Drip Network Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Drip Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.76 or 0.00035742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drip Network has a total market cap of $675,517.19 and $60,161.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drip Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00884606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Drip Network

Drip Network was first traded on April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community.

Drip Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

