Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.45 and last traded at C$17.46. Approximately 44,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 170,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.08.

D.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$823.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,416,573 shares in the company, valued at C$102,613,725.54. Insiders have bought 137,300 shares of company stock worth $2,531,668 in the last ninety days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

