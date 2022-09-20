Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 1,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,118. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.