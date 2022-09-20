Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 1,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,118. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

DFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

