Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Lifted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $236,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $330.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.76.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.