Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,144 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.