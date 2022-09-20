Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.33. Diversey shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 898 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Diversey Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diversey by 61.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 3,380,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Diversey by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,904,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 465,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diversey by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 777,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Diversey by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 740,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,649 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP grew its position in Diversey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 686,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 238,503 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversey

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

