Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.90. Approximately 105,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 116,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 981,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after acquiring an additional 236,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,350,000.

