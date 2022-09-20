Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 55.4% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.17. 1,190,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,470. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

