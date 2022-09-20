Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 3.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.60. 49,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,487,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $210,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

