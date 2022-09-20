Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 7.2%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.16 and last traded at $67.16. Approximately 43,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,300,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $604,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 83.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 155.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

