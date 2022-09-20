Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.03

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.03 and last traded at $123.77, with a volume of 4111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.46.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

