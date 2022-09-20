Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $109.11

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.11 and last traded at $109.11, with a volume of 39904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.