DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DKS traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.78. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,080. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.39.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

