Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) vs. Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling -294.90% -183.15% -78.90% Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Offshore Drilling and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valaris has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

84.9% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Offshore Drilling and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling $725.45 million 0.02 -$2.14 billion N/A N/A Valaris $1.23 billion 3.27 -$4.50 billion $0.61 88.00

Diamond Offshore Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Summary

Valaris beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

