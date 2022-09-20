DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79,929 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $142,000.

DHC Acquisition Stock Down 36.2 %

NASDAQ DHCAW traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

