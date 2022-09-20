Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $55.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.50 ($53.57) in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $68.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

