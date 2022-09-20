Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Design Therapeutics stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 374,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.78. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSGN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

About Design Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.