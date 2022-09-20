Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Design Therapeutics stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 374,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.78. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $26.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DSGN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
