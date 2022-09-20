Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on WILYY. Cheuvreux downgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on Demant A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.