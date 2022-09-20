DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.47

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.47 and last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DCCPF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,855 ($94.91) to GBX 7,400 ($89.42) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

DCC Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

