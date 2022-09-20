DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $51,192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1,756.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 1.6 %

DVA traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.55. 5,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,350. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

